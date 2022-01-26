QQQ
+ 6.74
352.38
+ 1.88%
BTC/USD
+ 637.01
44680.00
+ 1.45%
DIA
+ 2.78
351.76
+ 0.78%
SPY
+ 5.85
445.09
+ 1.3%
TLT
+ 0.16
138.01
+ 0.12%
GLD
+ 0.49
170.14
+ 0.29%

Why Verizon Shares Are Falling

Henry Khederian
January 26, 2022 3:56 pm
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) shares are trading lower by 3.7% at $50.96 Wednesday afternoon in sympathy with AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), which issued FY22 guidance below consensus estimates.

The stock is also lower amid overall market weakness as investors weigh the FOMC decision.

See Also: The Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged, But Does That Create New Problems?

Verizon has a 52-week high of $59.85 and a 52-week low of $49.68.

