Why Verizon Shares Are Falling

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) shares are trading lower by 3.7% at $50.96 Wednesday afternoon in sympathy with AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), which issued FY22 guidance below consensus estimates.

The stock is also lower amid overall market weakness as investors weigh the FOMC decision.

See Also: The Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged, But Does That Create New Problems?

Verizon has a 52-week high of $59.85 and a 52-week low of $49.68.