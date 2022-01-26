10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares rose 17.2% to $4.02 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Momentus’s stock is trading at a volume of 943.4K, which is 173.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.8 million.
- Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) shares increased by 12.26% to $10.62. Daseke’s stock is trading at a volume of 939.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 242.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $663.6 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) shares rose 11.66% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
- LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) stock moved upwards by 11.65% to $6.13. Trading volume for LiqTech International’s stock is 62.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 110.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.4 million.
- Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) stock increased by 10.63% to $6.24. Trading volume for Velo3D’s stock is 329.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 25.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares increased by 10.44% to $1.71. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.6 million shares, making up 141.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 million.
Losers
- Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares fell 11.5% to $3.91 during Wednesday’s regular session. Singularity Future’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 90.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $63.1 million.
- Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) stock decreased by 6.09% to $1.39. The company’s market cap stands at $34.0 million.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares fell 5.94% to $1.11. The company’s market cap stands at $14.8 million.
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock decreased by 5.68% to $8.31. The current volume of 63.0K shares is 9.3% of Sidus Space’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $134.6 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.