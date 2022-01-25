QQQ
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 25, 2022 5:21 pm
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares rose 9.3% to $1.88 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
  • Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) stock increased by 3.83% to $16.8. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Atlas Technical (NASDAQ:ATCX) shares increased by 2.98% to $10.34. The company’s market cap stands at $347.5 million.
  • AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) shares rose 2.96% to $5.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.3 million.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock moved upwards by 2.58% to $1.59. This security traded at a volume of 52.4K shares come close, making up 0.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.6 million.
  • Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) stock increased by 1.0% to $6.01. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 246.4K shares, which is 12.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Losers

  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares decreased by 3.7% to $0.4 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $16.7 million.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB) shares fell 3.13% to $7.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
  • Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) stock declined by 1.63% to $18.16. This security traded at a volume of 65.4K shares come close, making up 6.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $930.0 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

