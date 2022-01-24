12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- IBM (NYSE:IBM) stock moved upwards by 4.8% to $135.11 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, IBM’s trading volume reached 2.1 million shares. This is 33.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares increased by 4.64% to $0.44. The company’s market cap stands at $54.4 million.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares increased by 4.42% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.7 million.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock increased by 2.69% to $0.37. The company’s market cap stands at $8.8 million.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock increased by 2.47% to $1.24. The company’s market cap stands at $29.7 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock moved upwards by 1.92% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
Losers
- LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares decreased by 2.8% to $29.66 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares declined by 2.83% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.
- ironSource (NYSE:IS) shares fell 2.19% to $6.24. ironSource’s trading volume hit 219.4K shares by close, accounting for 8.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.
- Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) stock decreased by 1.87% to $172.42. This security traded at a volume of 54.2K shares come close, making up 23.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.8 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock fell 1.61% to $3.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 million.
- VMware (NYSE:VMW) shares decreased by 1.42% to $123.46. This security traded at a volume of 323.2K shares come close, making up 12.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 billion.
