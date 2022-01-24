QQQ
+ 1.61
350.08
+ 0.46%
BTC/USD
+ 268.65
36513.20
+ 0.74%
DIA
+ 1.34
341.01
+ 0.39%
SPY
+ 1.74
436.24
+ 0.4%
TLT
-1.18
144.81
-0.82%
GLD
+ 0.91
170.18
+ 0.53%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 24, 2022 6:17 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • IBM (NYSE:IBM) stock moved upwards by 4.8% to $135.11 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, IBM’s trading volume reached 2.1 million shares. This is 33.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares increased by 4.64% to $0.44. The company’s market cap stands at $54.4 million.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares increased by 4.42% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.7 million.
  • My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock increased by 2.69% to $0.37. The company’s market cap stands at $8.8 million.
  • Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock increased by 2.47% to $1.24. The company’s market cap stands at $29.7 million.
  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock moved upwards by 1.92% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.

Losers

  • LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares decreased by 2.8% to $29.66 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares declined by 2.83% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.
  • ironSource (NYSE:IS) shares fell 2.19% to $6.24. ironSource’s trading volume hit 219.4K shares by close, accounting for 8.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.
  • Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) stock decreased by 1.87% to $172.42. This security traded at a volume of 54.2K shares come close, making up 23.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.8 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock fell 1.61% to $3.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 million.
  • VMware (NYSE:VMW) shares decreased by 1.42% to $123.46. This security traded at a volume of 323.2K shares come close, making up 12.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

  read more
Why Are Concentrix Shares Trading Higher Today?

Why Are Concentrix Shares Trading Higher Today?

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

    Before 10 a.m. ET Friday, 183 stocks hit new 52-week highs. read more