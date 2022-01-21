QQQ
-10.03
371.75
-2.77%
BTC/USD
-3865.37
36815.54
-9.5%
DIA
-4.78
352.11
-1.38%
SPY
-8.46
455.21
-1.89%
TLT
+ 1.69
140.25
+ 1.19%
GLD
-0.62
172.27
-0.36%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 21, 2022 4:33 pm
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) stock rose 4.3% to $1.21 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.
  • Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) shares increased by 3.92% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.
  • ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock increased by 3.51% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million.
  • Cango (NYSE:CANG) shares moved upwards by 3.41% to $3.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $486.0 million.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares rose 3.34% to $0.84. The company’s market cap stands at $58.7 million.
  • CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) shares moved upwards by 3.15% to $1.96. The company’s market cap stands at $223.4 million.

Losers

  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock fell 4.6% to $0.17 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $31.3 million.
  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares declined by 3.13% to $2.17. Trading volume for this security closed at 471.9K, accounting for 6.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $556.3 million.
  • Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock declined by 2.76% to $1.41. The company’s market cap stands at $14.1 million.
  • Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) stock declined by 2.25% to $7.39. The company’s market cap stands at $56.2 million.
  • Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock fell 2.13% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.5 million.
  • Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares declined by 2.07% to $17.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.
