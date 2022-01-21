12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares moved upwards by 4.23% to $7.38 during Friday's after-market session. Express's trading volume hit 8.9 million shares by close, accounting for 86.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $489.2 million. read more