12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) stock rose 4.3% to $1.21 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) shares increased by 3.92% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock increased by 3.51% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million.
- Cango (NYSE:CANG) shares moved upwards by 3.41% to $3.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $486.0 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares rose 3.34% to $0.84. The company’s market cap stands at $58.7 million.
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) shares moved upwards by 3.15% to $1.96. The company’s market cap stands at $223.4 million.
Losers
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock fell 4.6% to $0.17 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $31.3 million.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares declined by 3.13% to $2.17. Trading volume for this security closed at 471.9K, accounting for 6.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $556.3 million.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock declined by 2.76% to $1.41. The company’s market cap stands at $14.1 million.
- Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) stock declined by 2.25% to $7.39. The company’s market cap stands at $56.2 million.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock fell 2.13% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.5 million.
- Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares declined by 2.07% to $17.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.
