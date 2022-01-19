QQQ
-4.07
374.62
-1.1%
BTC/USD
-636.26
41715.86
-1.5%
DIA
-3.40
357.25
-0.96%
SPY
-4.67
461.16
-1.02%
TLT
+ 0.97
139.13
+ 0.69%
GLD
+ 2.70
166.69
+ 1.59%

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 19, 2022 4:33 pm
Gainers

  • Matson (NYSE:MATX) shares increased by 5.5% to $90.7 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock increased by 5.08% to $0.49. The company’s market cap stands at $20.8 million.
  • EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) shares rose 4.89% to $20.56. The company’s market cap stands at $58.4 million.
  • Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) shares rose 2.56% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
  • NOW (NYSE:DNOW) shares moved upwards by 1.95% to $9.38. NOW’s trading volume hit 239.6K shares by close, accounting for 13.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • 3M (NYSE:MMM) shares rose 1.4% to $180.99. Trading volume for this security closed at 306.2K, accounting for 13.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.2 billion.

Losers

  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares fell 4.2% to $0.93 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.9 million.
  • China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) stock fell 3.87% to $6.46. The company’s market cap stands at $44.7 million.
  • EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock declined by 2.05% to $15.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $876.3 million.
  • SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock decreased by 1.78% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million.
  • Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) stock fell 1.2% to $104.48. The company’s market cap stands at $4.9 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

