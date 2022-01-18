12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) stock moved upwards by 4.6% to $20.07 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 475.8K shares, which is 31.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.4 billion.
- Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) stock rose 2.77% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million.
- Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) stock increased by 2.47% to $2.48. The company’s market cap stands at $15.2 million.
- trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares rose 2.28% to $2.24. The company’s market cap stands at $802.4 million.
- Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) shares increased by 1.85% to $14.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock moved upwards by 1.83% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.4 million.
Losers
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) stock fell 2.9% to $1.34 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $16.0 million.
- Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) shares declined by 2.35% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares declined by 1.28% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.4 million.
- News (NASDAQ:NWS) shares declined by 0.99% to $22.19. At the close, News’s trading volume reached 130.2K shares. This is 18.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 billion.
- SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) stock declined by 0.92% to $1.08. The company’s market cap stands at $22.9 million.
- Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) stock declined by 0.92% to $3.25. The company’s market cap stands at $87.7 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.