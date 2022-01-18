QQQ
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 18, 2022 5:54 pm
Gainers

  • Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) stock moved upwards by 5.5% to $9.7 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 85.7K shares come close, making up 8.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $817.7 million.
  • Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) shares moved upwards by 5.46% to $1.35. The company’s market cap stands at $21.3 million.
  • Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) stock increased by 4.33% to $3.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.9 million.
  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares rose 3.98% to $3.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.4 million.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares increased by 2.71% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.
  • IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) stock moved upwards by 1.96% to $12.44. This security traded at a volume of 66.7K shares come close, making up 1.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.3 billion.

Losers

  • Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) stock fell 3.9% to $66.38 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 81.6K, accounting for 8.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares declined by 3.14% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.1 million.
  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock declined by 2.77% to $3.16. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 449.0K shares, which is 1.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $304.1 million.
  • AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) stock declined by 2.47% to $3.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $484.9 million.
  • Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) stock fell 1.56% to $9.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) shares decreased by 1.38% to $3.58. The company’s market cap stands at $509.9 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

