QQQ
-7.67
387.68
-2.02%
BTC/USD
-668.82
41532.80
-1.58%
DIA
-5.89
365.03
-1.64%
SPY
-8.14
472.86
-1.75%
TLT
-1.62
143.72
-1.14%
GLD
-0.28
169.95
-0.16%

Why Ford And GM Shares Are Falling Today

byHenry Khederian
January 18, 2022 11:47 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Ford And GM Shares Are Falling Today

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) shares are trading lower. The move appears related to overall market weakness as a rise in yields and worse-than-expected earnings from Goldman Sachs weigh on stocks.

Shares of companies across sectors are trading lower after the 10-year US Treasury yield reached a two-year high, which has pressured valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.85% Tuesday morning before dipping to around the 1.83% level. When interest rates rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for growth stocks, which in turn lower the value of the stock.

See Also: Microsoft To Acquire Activision In $68.7B Deal: What Investors Need To Know

Ford's stock was trading about 2.7% lower at $24.51 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication. 

General Motors' stock was trading about 3.4% lower at $59.05 per share at the time of publication. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Ford, GM, Nio And Workhorse Shares Are Falling Today

Why Ford, GM, Nio And Workhorse Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several automotive companies, including Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Nio Inc (NYSE: read more
Why Ford Shares Are Making New 52-Week Highs Today

Why Ford Shares Are Making New 52-Week Highs Today

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced plans to nearly double production of the F-150 Lightning all-electric truck. read more
What's Going On With XL Fleet's Stock Today?

What's Going On With XL Fleet's Stock Today?

XL Fleet Corp (NYSE: XL) is trading lower on abnormally-high volume Tuesday. read more
Why Ford Shares Are Falling

Why Ford Shares Are Falling

Shares of several automotive companies, including Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), are trading lower amid continued COVID-19 omicron variant concerns. Investors could be fearing uncertainty as the sector is currently facing supply chain issues stemming from previous COVID-19 restrictions. read more