QQQ
+ 2.35
375.31
+ 0.62%
BTC/USD
+ 661.15
43221.26
+ 1.55%
DIA
-2.02
363.22
-0.56%
SPY
+ 0.22
464.31
+ 0.05%
TLT
-2.18
146.46
-1.51%
GLD
-0.50
170.66
-0.29%

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 14, 2022 4:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) stock moved upwards by 7.4% to $50.0 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $453.9 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares moved upwards by 3.39% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.1 million.
  • Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) stock increased by 1.64% to $58.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
  • Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock rose 1.48% to $1.37. The company’s market cap stands at $129.6 million.
  • Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) shares increased by 1.4% to $5.79. This security traded at a volume of 104.7K shares come close, making up 4.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
  • Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) shares moved upwards by 1.13% to $4.0. The company’s market cap stands at $949.3 million.

Losers

  • Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) shares decreased by 7.4% to $1.5 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $20.7 million.
  • Sarcos Technology (NASDAQ:STRC) shares declined by 3.6% to $7.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares fell 1.94% to $4.55. The company’s market cap stands at $73.4 million.
  • 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) stock declined by 1.62% to $48.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
  • iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) stock decreased by 0.9% to $5.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.6 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers read more
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers read more
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

  read more
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) stock rose 7.2% to $5.95 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 million. read more