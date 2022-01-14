11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) stock moved upwards by 7.4% to $50.0 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $453.9 million.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares moved upwards by 3.39% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.1 million.
- Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) stock increased by 1.64% to $58.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock rose 1.48% to $1.37. The company’s market cap stands at $129.6 million.
- Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) shares increased by 1.4% to $5.79. This security traded at a volume of 104.7K shares come close, making up 4.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
- Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) shares moved upwards by 1.13% to $4.0. The company’s market cap stands at $949.3 million.
Losers
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) shares decreased by 7.4% to $1.5 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $20.7 million.
- Sarcos Technology (NASDAQ:STRC) shares declined by 3.6% to $7.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares fell 1.94% to $4.55. The company’s market cap stands at $73.4 million.
- 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) stock declined by 1.62% to $48.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
- iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) stock decreased by 0.9% to $5.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.6 million.
