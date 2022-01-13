Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

(NYSE:RGA) shares increased by 2.8% to $117.48 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 182.4K, which is 41.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $7.9 billion. Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) shares increased by 2.65% to $138.97. The current volume of 40.4K shares is 30.7% of Hanover Insurance Gr’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.

(NYSE:KMPR) stock increased by 2.55% to $63.94. The current volume of 356.5K shares is 116.7% of Kemper’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares rose 2.28% to $24.61. The current volume of 37.3K shares is 38.6% of United Fire Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $617.2 million.

(NYSE:CRD) shares moved upwards by 2.23% to $7.78. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 10.8K, which is 23.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) stock moved upwards by 2.19% to $121.49. Trading volume for Cincinnati Financial’s stock is 196.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 37.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 billion.

Losers

(NASDAQ:ROOT) shares declined by 4.84% to $2.65 during Thursday’s regular session. Root’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 20.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $669.1 million. GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock fell 4.43% to $2.92. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 582.5K, which is 20.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $930.0 million.

(NASDAQ:MILE) shares decreased by 4.36% to $1.86. Metromile’s stock is trading at a volume of 490.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 15.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.0 million. Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock fell 2.94% to $103.91. Goosehead Insurance’s stock is trading at a volume of 41.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.

(NYSE:HIPO) shares declined by 2.85% to $2.56. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 50.5% of Hippo Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares decreased by 2.68% to $54.69. The current volume of 36.4K shares is 30.1% of Palomar Hldgs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.