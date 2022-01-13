12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) stock rose 27.5% to $0.51 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 50.1 million shares, making up 4167.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $47.8 million.
- Babylon Holdings (NYSE:BBLN) shares rose 17.29% to $6.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 523.1K, which is 161.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) stock increased by 15.03% to $8.26. Sonendo’s stock is trading at a volume of 283.2K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 103.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $217.5 million.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares moved upwards by 8.16% to $5.3. The company’s market cap stands at $68.3 million.
- Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) stock increased by 8.05% to $14.49. The company’s market cap stands at $381.3 million.
- Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) stock rose 7.01% to $29.0. As of 12:32 EST, Molecular Partners’s stock is trading at a volume of 113.0K, which is 266.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $936.1 million.
Losers
- VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) shares decreased by 16.0% to $0.84 during Thursday’s regular session. The current volume of 12.2 million shares is 502.2% of VYNE Therapeutics’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.9 million.
- NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL) shares fell 14.03% to $2.82. As of 12:32 EST, NexGel’s stock is trading at a volume of 296.5K, which is 23.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.
- electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) stock decreased by 13.63% to $0.76. As of 12:32 EST, electroCore’s stock is trading at a volume of 9.7 million, which is 515.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.7 million.
- Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) shares decreased by 13.17% to $33.48. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares, making up 550.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares decreased by 11.87% to $2.08. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 551.3K, which is 110.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.0 million.
- Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) shares decreased by 10.75% to $19.64. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.0 million, which is 644.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
