Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 12, 2022 12:40 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) shares moved upwards by 6.22% to $2.65 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Hippo Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 53.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) shares increased by 3.97% to $14.01. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 48.7K, which is 23.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $474.6 million.
  • Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) shares increased by 3.62% to $16.16. As of 12:40 EST, Ambac Financial Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 332.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $747.3 million.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares moved upwards by 3.33% to $3.41. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1K shares, making up 10.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock moved upwards by 2.35% to $3.48. As of 12:40 EST, FG Financial Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 15.8K, which is 4.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $22.5 million.
  • Global Indemnity Group (NYSE:GBLI) stock increased by 2.23% to $26.49. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.5K shares, making up 106.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $383.6 million.

Losers

  • Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) shares fell 2.67% to $185.5 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Erie Indemnity’s stock is trading at a volume of 34.5K, which is 38.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $9.6 billion.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock declined by 2.28% to $2.79. As of 12:40 EST, Root’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 30.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $704.4 million.
  • SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) stock decreased by 2.11% to $8.36. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 59.0K, which is 15.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) shares decreased by 2.05% to $7.2. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 37.1K shares, making up 26.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $384.9 million.
  • Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) stock declined by 1.97% to $58.72. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 26.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG) shares fell 1.97% to $60.55. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 47.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $50.4 billion.

