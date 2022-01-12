Why Alibaba And Pinduoduo Shares Are Rising

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) and Pinduoduo Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:PDD), are trading higher following data that showed China's inflation rose slower than expected in December, which increased policy easing optimism.

Alibaba and Pinduoduo also saw strength last week amid hopes of a regulatory easing in the real estate space. The country has also reportedly urged increased real estate lending. Chinese equities have otherwise been volatile amid Evergrande uncertainty, new cybersecurity rules and US market turbulence.

See Also: Why Biogen Shares Are Falling Today