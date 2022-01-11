QQQ
12 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 11, 2022 4:42 pm
Gainers

  • Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares moved upwards by 2.8% to $0.6 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.0 million.
  • Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) stock rose 1.4% to $51.25. This security traded at a volume of 291.0K shares come close, making up 9.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $17.7 billion.
  • Citigroup (NYSE:C) shares moved upwards by 1.2% to $67.93. At the close, Citigroup’s trading volume reached 2.5 million shares. This is 11.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $134.7 billion.
  • Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) shares moved upwards by 1.2% to $41.92. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 320.7K shares, which is 22.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 billion.
  • Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) stock moved upwards by 1.2% to $365.06. This security traded at a volume of 52.2K shares come close, making up 5.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $22.1 billion.
  • Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) stock moved upwards by 1.19% to $14.34. At the close, Rocket Companies’s trading volume reached 194.8K shares. This is 4.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

Losers

  • Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) stock declined by 5.0% to $15.39 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 81.5K shares come close, making up 15.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) shares decreased by 3.57% to $6.5. The company’s market cap stands at $36.6 billion.
  • US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) stock fell 1.97% to $5.0. The company’s market cap stands at $75.1 million.
  • FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) stock declined by 1.5% to $4.6. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 100.6K shares, which is 8.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ:PHCF) shares declined by 1.38% to $1.43. The company’s market cap stands at $18.8 million.
  • Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) shares fell 1.36% to $2.18. The company’s market cap stands at $85.1 million.
