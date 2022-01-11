12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock moved upwards by 4.1% to $13.66 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 332.6K, accounting for 3.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Dana (NYSE:DAN) stock moved upwards by 4.1% to $25.35. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 76.3K shares, which is 7.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares rose 4.03% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock increased by 3.78% to $2.74. The company’s market cap stands at $63.8 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock moved upwards by 3.17% to $0.34. The company’s market cap stands at $30.0 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock moved upwards by 2.15% to $0.22. The company’s market cap stands at $40.7 million.
Losers
- Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) stock fell 2.6% to $33.99 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 222.0K shares, which is 13.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) shares declined by 2.51% to $1.17. The company’s market cap stands at $57.6 million.
- Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) stock decreased by 1.97% to $1.0. The company’s market cap stands at $14.9 million.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares declined by 1.81% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock declined by 1.58% to $3.75. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 57.9K shares, which is 0.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.7 million.
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) stock fell 1.32% to $3.0. This security traded at a volume of 118.4K shares come close, making up 3.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.9 million.
