9 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) stock increased by 7.0% to $0.39 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $16.2 million.
- China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) shares rose 4.72% to $1.33. The company’s market cap stands at $77.7 million.
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) stock increased by 3.92% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million.
- TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) shares rose 3.62% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $417.4 million.
- WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) shares rose 1.7% to $237.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ:RIBT) stock declined by 3.0% to $0.33 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
- LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) shares fell 1.89% to $3.64. The company’s market cap stands at $111.3 million.
- Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ:WTER) stock fell 1.76% to $1.12. The company’s market cap stands at $120.0 million.
- Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) shares fell 1.68% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.1 million.
