12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) stock moved upwards by 4.9% to $2.76 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $108.5 million.
- Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) shares moved upwards by 4.76% to $4.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.
- Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares moved upwards by 4.57% to $1.6. The company’s market cap stands at $202.5 million.
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares rose 4.42% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million.
- Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares moved upwards by 4.26% to $34.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) stock moved upwards by 4.02% to $1.81. The company’s market cap stands at $15.1 million.
Losers
- Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) shares decreased by 6.2% to $10.4 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $604.0 million.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares declined by 6.07% to $1.24. At the close, Plus Therapeutics’s trading volume reached 128.0K shares. This is 5.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $19.0 million.
- Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) stock decreased by 5.43% to $11.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $412.9 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares decreased by 5.27% to $4.5. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 141.5K shares, which is 2.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $109.1 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock declined by 5.04% to $0.51. The company’s market cap stands at $7.8 million.
- Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) stock fell 5.04% to $1.51. The company’s market cap stands at $5.2 million.
