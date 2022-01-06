QQQ
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 6, 2022 4:31 pm
Gainers

  • ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) stock increased by 4.9% to $2.76 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $108.5 million.
  • Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) shares moved upwards by 4.76% to $4.51. The company’s market cap stands at $26.8 million.
  • Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares increased by 4.57% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.5 million.
  • Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) stock increased by 4.42% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) stock rose 4.02% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.
  • Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) stock rose 3.66% to $1.13. The company’s market cap stands at $33.9 million.

Losers

  • Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares fell 6.8% to $1.23 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 103.7K shares, which is 4.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.
  • Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) shares declined by 6.23% to $10.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $604.0 million.
  • Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) stock declined by 5.43% to $11.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $412.9 million.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock fell 5.04% to $0.51. The company’s market cap stands at $7.8 million.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) stock declined by 4.88% to $1.95. The company’s market cap stands at $36.0 million.
  • Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock fell 4.64% to $4.53. Trading volume for this security closed at 137.7K, accounting for 2.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $109.8 million.
