11 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Qudian (NYSE:QD) stock increased by 5.2% to $1.01 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.6 million.
- Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) shares rose 5.0% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.9 million.
- Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) stock rose 4.24% to $2.21. The company’s market cap stands at $86.2 million.
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) stock rose 4.22% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.
- OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) stock moved upwards by 2.48% to $4.53. The company’s market cap stands at $60.9 million.
- Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) stock increased by 1.49% to $4.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $397.2 million.
Losers
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock decreased by 4.2% to $8.93 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 354.9K, accounting for 9.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $97.8 million.
- Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) shares fell 2.39% to $16.75. The company’s market cap stands at $7.8 billion.
- Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) shares declined by 1.49% to $16.47. The company’s market cap stands at $8.3 billion.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares declined by 1.27% to $3.12. Root’s trading volume hit 102.5K shares by close, accounting for 1.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $787.8 million.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) stock fell 1.13% to $0.64. The company’s market cap stands at $50.2 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.