11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 3, 2022 4:36 pm
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock increased by 11.8% to $4.55 during Monday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 205.7K shares come close, making up 44.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $90.7 million.
  • Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) stock moved upwards by 4.83% to $10.4. The company’s market cap stands at $159.5 million.
  • My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares increased by 3.42% to $0.54. The company’s market cap stands at $12.9 million.
  • Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares increased by 2.59% to $1.58. The company’s market cap stands at $37.9 million.
  • IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) stock moved upwards by 2.4% to $17.89. This security traded at a volume of 83.6K shares come close, making up 1.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
  • Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock increased by 1.67% to $3.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.0 million.

Losers

  • MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) shares decreased by 4.5% to $0.85 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.0 million.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares declined by 4.1% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.3 million.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock fell 3.21% to $0.6. The company’s market cap stands at $74.7 million.
  • Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) stock fell 2.14% to $29.3. This security traded at a volume of 51.5K shares come close, making up 14.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $857.4 million.
  • Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares fell 1.83% to $2.15. The company’s market cap stands at $115.7 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

