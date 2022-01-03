Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock moved upwards by 7.69% to $1.54. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 95.1K, which is 63.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.4 million.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares rose 7.25% to $3.33. Trading volume for Root's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 34.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $835.7 million.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) shares increased by 6.45% to $7.75. Trading volume for Fanhua's stock is 20.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 14.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $416.1 million.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) shares moved upwards by 3.78% to $13.98. The current volume of 503 shares is 87.2% of Donegal Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $437.9 million.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares rose 3.41% to $26.37. eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 127.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 18.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $690.3 million.

Losers

Kinsale Capital Gr (NASDAQ:KNSL) stock declined by 5.79% to $224.13. Kinsale Capital Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 53.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 46.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares fell 4.25% to $15.12. MBIA's stock is trading at a volume of 391.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 99.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $823.4 million.

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares fell 3.15% to $168.36. As of 12:40 EST, Marsh & McLennan's stock is trading at a volume of 752.9K, which is 42.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $85.1 billion.

Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock fell 2.98% to $62.84. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 25.1K, which is 22.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

(NASDAQ:PLMR) stock fell 2.98% to $62.84. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 25.1K, which is 22.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) shares fell 2.27% to $68.69. The current volume of 562.3K shares is 42.7% of Brown & Brown’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.