QQQ
-1.20
402.75
-0.3%
BTC/USD
+ 742.89
47207.55
+ 1.6%
DIA
-0.76
365.60
-0.21%
SPY
-1.25
478.73
-0.26%
TLT
+ 1.23
145.44
+ 0.84%
GLD
+ 1.20
167.39
+ 0.71%

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 30, 2021 4:43 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) stock moved upwards by 7.0% to $1.84 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $23.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares rose 3.82% to $0.54. The company’s market cap stands at $12.9 million.
  • SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock moved upwards by 1.63% to $3.73. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 458.2K shares, which is 40.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $89.0 million.
  • LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) stock increased by 1.22% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.6 million.

Losers

  • UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares declined by 4.6% to $2.91 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
  • Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) shares fell 2.42% to $1.74. The company’s market cap stands at $114.1 million.
  • Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) stock decreased by 2.16% to $13.61. This security traded at a volume of 71.7K shares come close, making up 6.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock fell 1.46% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.4 million.
  • IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) stock declined by 1.44% to $4.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $365.5 million.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock decreased by 1.25% to $0.69. This security traded at a volume of 50.7K shares come close, making up 4.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $46.4 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more