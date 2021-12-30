10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) stock moved upwards by 7.0% to $1.84 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $23.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares rose 3.82% to $0.54. The company’s market cap stands at $12.9 million.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock moved upwards by 1.63% to $3.73. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 458.2K shares, which is 40.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $89.0 million.
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) stock increased by 1.22% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.6 million.
Losers
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares declined by 4.6% to $2.91 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
- Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) shares fell 2.42% to $1.74. The company’s market cap stands at $114.1 million.
- Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) stock decreased by 2.16% to $13.61. This security traded at a volume of 71.7K shares come close, making up 6.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock fell 1.46% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.4 million.
- IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) stock declined by 1.44% to $4.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $365.5 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock decreased by 1.25% to $0.69. This security traded at a volume of 50.7K shares come close, making up 4.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $46.4 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.