Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 30, 2021 12:41 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares moved upwards by 12.96% to $7.06 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Reliance Global Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 21.2 million, which is 743.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.3 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares increased by 9.89% to $3.17. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 3.5 million, which is 61.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $801.6 million.
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock moved upwards by 9.75% to $3.82. GoHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 43.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock increased by 6.77% to $1.42. Trading volume for Waterdrop’s stock is 386.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 85.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $559.6 million.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock increased by 6.29% to $9.45. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 304.1K shares, making up 20.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) shares rose 5.31% to $2.97. As of 12:40 EST, Hippo Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 51.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

Losers

  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares decreased by 6.06% to $5.97 during Thursday’s regular session. The current volume of 148.2K shares is 43.7% of Oxbridge Re Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $34.1 million.
  • United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock declined by 1.84% to $4.29. Trading volume for United Insurance Holdings’s stock is 20.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 10.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $187.0 million.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock declined by 1.48% to $3.34. Trading volume for Unico American’s stock is 4.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 37.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.
  • Global Indemnity Group, LLC – 7.875% Subordinated Notes due 2047 (NASDAQ:GBLIL) shares decreased by 1.44% to $25.49. Trading volume for Global Indemnity Group, LLC – 7.875% Subordinated Notes due 2047’s stock is 16.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 362.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) shares decreased by 1.25% to $170.67. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 71.1K shares, making up 14.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $7.9 billion.
  • Assurant, Inc. 5.25% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NYSE:AIZN) stock declined by 1.19% to $26.49. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.7K, which is 19.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

