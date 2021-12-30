QQQ
+ 1.36
400.19
+ 0.34%
BTC/USD
+ 1374.11
47838.77
+ 2.96%
DIA
+ 0.41
364.43
+ 0.11%
SPY
+ 0.82
476.66
+ 0.17%
TLT
+ 0.92
145.75
+ 0.63%
GLD
+ 0.89
167.70
+ 0.53%

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 30, 2021 1:17 pm
Gainers

  • 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) stock increased by 12.3% to $22.6 during Thursday’s regular session. 360 DigiTech’s stock is trading at a volume of 692.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 51.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares increased by 12.15% to $7.01. As of 12:30 EST, Reliance Global Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 21.0 million, which is 736.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.8 million.
  • LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) shares moved upwards by 12.13% to $3.79. Trading volume for LexinFintech Holdings’s stock is 1.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 82.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $693.2 million.
  • Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) stock rose 11.97% to $42.64. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.2 million shares, making up 61.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.
  • UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares moved upwards by 11.11% to $5.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.0 million, which is 50.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $756.4 million.
  • Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) stock rose 10.92% to $2.29. Trading volume for Siebert Financial’s stock is 108.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 128.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $70.7 million.

Losers

  • Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) stock declined by 10.4% to $8.97 during Thursday’s regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.5 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • AGM Group Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH) shares fell 9.61% to $2.5. The current volume of 247.9K shares is 121.7% of AGM Group Hldgs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.2 million.
  • SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) shares decreased by 8.3% to $12.61. The current volume of 439.8K shares is 106.8% of SuRo Capital’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $362.9 million.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares declined by 6.45% to $5.95. The current volume of 141.5K shares is 41.7% of Oxbridge Re Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $34.1 million.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares decreased by 5.31% to $3.21. The company’s market cap stands at $17.0 million.
  • Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE:CHMI) stock fell 4.36% to $8.34. The current volume of 228.7K shares is 120.9% of Cherry Hill Mortgage’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.3 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/

