QQQ
+ 1.18
400.37
+ 0.29%
BTC/USD
+ 1119.19
47583.85
+ 2.41%
DIA
-0.19
365.03
-0.05%
SPY
+ 0.35
477.13
+ 0.07%
TLT
+ 0.75
145.92
+ 0.51%
GLD
+ 0.79
167.80
+ 0.47%

Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
December 30, 2021 11:52 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising

Shares of several Chinese stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA), are trading higher after the Chinese government vowed to focus on consumption recovery and reduce some income tax rates.

Shares of several Chinese stocks have otherwise been under pressure amid continued COVID-19 omicron variant concerns, which have prompted travel restrictions in some nations and added to lockdown fears. Omicron concerns have also caused uncertainty amid the holiday shopping season. Shares of Chinese companies have also been under pressure in 2021 amid further regulatory concerns in China.

See Also: Why Biogen Shares Are Falling Today

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer).

Alibaba has a 52-week high of $274.29 and a 52-week low of $108.70.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Are DiDi Shares Trading Lower Premarket?

Why Are DiDi Shares Trading Lower Premarket?

DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) has prohibited current and former employees from selling company shares indefinitely,  read more
Why Alibaba Shares Rallied Today

Why Alibaba Shares Rallied Today

Shares of several Chinese stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), traded higher Tuesday amid signs of policy easing and a rebound across sectors as COVID-19 omicron variant fears eased. read more
Why Alibaba Shares Are Falling

Why Alibaba Shares Are Falling

Shares of several retail & apparel companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA), are trading lower amid continued COVID-19 omicron variant concerns, which have prompted travel restrictions in some nations and added to lockdown fears. read more
Why Alibaba Shares Are Falling

Why Alibaba Shares Are Falling

Shares of several Chinese stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA), are trading lower as investors weigh Chinese economic data along with continued omicron variant concerns. read more