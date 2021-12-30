 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Biogen Shares Are Falling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 30, 2021 9:20am   Comments
Share:
Why Biogen Shares Are Falling Today

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) is trading lower Thursday morning after Samsung BioLogics denied that its parent company, Samsung Group, is looking to buy Biogen.

Korea Economic Daily reported Wednesday that Biogen had approached Samsung for a buyout, citing investment banking sources. The deal could be reportedly valued at $42 billion.

Biogen's stock traded higher yesterday on the news.

The biotech unit of Samsung Group, Samsung BioLogics, said the report was "not true" in a regulatory filing this morning.

Samsung Group announced earlier this year that it plans to invest 240 trillion won ($206 billion) over the next three years in order to expand its footprint in biopharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and robotics.

See Also: Peering Into Biogen Inc's Recent Short Interest

Biogen is focused on developing drugs for neurological diseases.

BIIB Price Action: Biogen was trading around the $236 level before the surging higher on the rumor yesterday. It has traded as low as $221.72 and as high as $468.55 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 5.54% at $244 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIIB)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
5 Stocks To Watch For December 30, 2021
Peering Into Biogen Inc's Recent Short Interest
Annovis Bio on Its Positive Results in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Clinical Trials
5 Beaten Down Biotech Stocks That Could Bounce Big In 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com