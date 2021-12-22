12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock increased by 50.55% to $2.69 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, SeaChange International’s stock is trading at a volume of 149.1 million, which is 2186.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.1 million.
- Getnet Adquirencia (NASDAQ:GET) stock rose 29.05% to $1.51. As of 12:30 EST, Getnet Adquirencia’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 1633.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares moved upwards by 24.04% to $2.27. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 34.3 million shares, making up 659.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $122.2 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) stock rose 22.88% to $1.45. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.1 million, which is 10640.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares moved upwards by 15.61% to $2.15. The current volume of 41.5 million shares is 358.97% of American Virtual Cloud’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $170.3 million.
- ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) stock rose 13.68% to $25.67. ForgeRock’s stock is trading at a volume of 544.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 38.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
Losers
- CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) shares declined by 25.49% to $7.37 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 964.3K, which is 621.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $264.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) shares decreased by 25.09% to $6.9. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 375.0K shares, making up 190.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $289.5 million.
- Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) stock declined by 16.29% to $4.42. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 585.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $562.6 million.
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares fell 8.27% to $10.1. The company’s market cap stands at $436.9 million.
- AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) stock fell 7.94% to $5.45. Trading volume for AEye’s stock is 294.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 15.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $844.1 million.
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) shares declined by 6.3% to $1.19. The company’s market cap stands at $54.5 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.