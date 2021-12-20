12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares moved upwards by 17.05% to $31.71 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume reached 837.1K shares. This is 57.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.0 billion.
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares increased by 7.9% to $0.4. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 367.9K shares, which is 12.64 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $65.2 million.
- BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI) shares rose 6.66% to $3.52. BioDelivery Sciences Intl’s trading volume hit 273.2K shares by close, accounting for 24.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $347.7 million.
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) shares increased by 4.16% to $1.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 224.0K, accounting for 8.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $32.8 million.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) shares increased by 3.09% to $2.83. The company’s market cap stands at $55.0 million.
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares increased by 3.06% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.
Losers
- CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) shares declined by 22.33% to $5.01 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 83.3K shares, which is 10.22 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $326.8 million.
- Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) stock decreased by 4.1% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.7 million.
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock declined by 3.59% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares fell 3.39% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
- AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) shares declined by 3.06% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.6 million.
- Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) stock declined by 2.53% to $1.93. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 85.5K shares, which is 5.79 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.7 million.
