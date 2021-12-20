12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) shares moved upwards by 6.32% to $87.22 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, Micron Technology’s trading volume reached 3.7 million shares. This is 20.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares increased by 4.54% to $0.99. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 98.6K shares, which is 3.44 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $15.9 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock rose 2.74% to $0.64. The company’s market cap stands at $35.8 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares moved upwards by 2.42% to $2.53. The company’s market cap stands at $22.5 million.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares rose 2.18% to $6.54. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 73.6K shares, which is 9.04 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $266.7 million.
- Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) stock rose 2.14% to $57.1. Western Digital’s trading volume hit 497.1K shares by close, accounting for 13.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $17.7 billion.
Losers
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock fell 11.12% to $2.4 during Monday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 182.2K shares come close, making up 17.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares fell 7.5% to $17.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares decreased by 7.15% to $1.95. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.5 million, accounting for 48.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) stock fell 2.39% to $15.55. At the close, Agora’s trading volume reached 54.3K shares. This is 5.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock declined by 2.37% to $0.64. At the close, Inpixon’s trading volume reached 52.0K shares. This is 2.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $80.2 million.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares decreased by 2.25% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
