QQQ
-4.22
389.13
-1.1%
BTC/USD
+ 248.05
46929.28
+ 0.53%
DIA
-4.35
357.98
-1.23%
SPY
-4.89
464.76
-1.06%
TLT
-1.13
151.96
-0.75%
GLD
-0.71
168.51
-0.42%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 20, 2021 4:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) shares moved upwards by 6.32% to $87.22 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, Micron Technology’s trading volume reached 3.7 million shares. This is 20.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares increased by 4.54% to $0.99. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 98.6K shares, which is 3.44 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $15.9 million.
  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock rose 2.74% to $0.64. The company’s market cap stands at $35.8 million.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares moved upwards by 2.42% to $2.53. The company’s market cap stands at $22.5 million.
  • Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares rose 2.18% to $6.54. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 73.6K shares, which is 9.04 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $266.7 million.
  • Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) stock rose 2.14% to $57.1. Western Digital’s trading volume hit 497.1K shares by close, accounting for 13.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $17.7 billion.

Losers

  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock fell 11.12% to $2.4 during Monday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 182.2K shares come close, making up 17.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares fell 7.5% to $17.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares decreased by 7.15% to $1.95. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.5 million, accounting for 48.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Agora (NASDAQ:API) stock fell 2.39% to $15.55. At the close, Agora’s trading volume reached 54.3K shares. This is 5.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock declined by 2.37% to $0.64. At the close, Inpixon’s trading volume reached 52.0K shares. This is 2.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $80.2 million.
  • Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares decreased by 2.25% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more