QQQ
-7.24
392.15
-1.88%
BTC/USD
-303.15
46378.08
-0.65%
DIA
-7.04
360.67
-1.99%
SPY
-8.54
468.41
-1.86%
TLT
-0.33
151.16
-0.22%
GLD
-0.16
167.96
-0.09%

Why Carnival Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
December 20, 2021 11:09 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Carnival Shares Are Rising

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) shares are trading higher after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings results.

Carnival says, as of November 30, 2021, 61% of the company's capacity was operating with guests on board and it expects the full fleet to be back in operation in the spring of 2022.

Customer deposits increased $360 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, marking the third consecutive quarter the company has seen an increase in customer deposits.

Carnival President and Chief Executive Officer Arnold Donald noted, "Since resuming guest cruise operations, we have established effective protocols for COVID-19 and its variants and have returned 65,000 team members and 50 ships, all while delivering an exceptional guest experience to over 1.2 million guests and counting. And we have done that while honoring our commitment to strive for excellence in compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of everyone."

See Also: Why Block Shares Are Sliding

Carnival has a 52-week high of $31.52 and a 52-week low of $16.32.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Carnival Shares Are Falling

Shares of travel stocks, including Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL), are trading lower amid continued COVID-19 omicron variant concerns, with some governments imposing travel restrictions. read more
Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Rising

Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Rising

Shares of several cruise line stocks including Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL), Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: read more

What's Going On With Carnival's Stock Tuesday?

Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) are trading lower by 1.6% at $21.12 Tuesday morning as COVID-19 concerns cloud travel outlook and weigh on reopening sectors for the session. Carnival shares are also trading lower by 16.5% over the past month. read more

Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

Shares of cruise lines, including Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL), Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: read more