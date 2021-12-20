Why Carnival Shares Are Rising

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) shares are trading higher after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings results.

Carnival says, as of November 30, 2021, 61% of the company's capacity was operating with guests on board and it expects the full fleet to be back in operation in the spring of 2022.

Customer deposits increased $360 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, marking the third consecutive quarter the company has seen an increase in customer deposits.

Carnival President and Chief Executive Officer Arnold Donald noted, "Since resuming guest cruise operations, we have established effective protocols for COVID-19 and its variants and have returned 65,000 team members and 50 ships, all while delivering an exceptional guest experience to over 1.2 million guests and counting. And we have done that while honoring our commitment to strive for excellence in compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of everyone."

Carnival has a 52-week high of $31.52 and a 52-week low of $16.32.