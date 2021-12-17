12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) stock moved upwards by 7.02% to $7.01 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 111.0K shares, which is 88.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $537.2 million.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares moved upwards by 4.32% to $7.0. This security traded at a volume of 537.7K shares come close, making up 47.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $494.4 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock moved upwards by 3.64% to $0.56. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 323.4K shares, which is 45.01 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.6 million.
- Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) shares rose 2.83% to $2.18. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.1 million, accounting for 335.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $390.1 million.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock moved upwards by 2.65% to $1.02. Trading volume for this security closed at 142.9K, accounting for 4.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
- The Western Union (NYSE:WU) shares increased by 2.07% to $17.74. At the close, The Western Union's trading volume reached 66.3 million shares. This is 1086.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion.
Losers
- OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) shares decreased by 4.65% to $6.57 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 82.2K shares, which is 243.32 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.0 million.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares fell 3.11% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.2 million.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares declined by 2.8% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock fell 2.59% to $1.51. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.4 million, accounting for 22.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $102.6 million.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares declined by 2.11% to $19.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 57.6K shares, which is 9.51 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares decreased by 2.01% to $0.49. Trading volume for this security closed at 125.8K, accounting for 1.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.5 million.
