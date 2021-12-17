12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) stock moved upwards by 43.97% to $4.78 during Friday's regular session. Genfit's stock is trading at a volume of 22.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 323436.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.6 million.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) shares rose 39.25% to $0.92. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.6 million shares, making up 1265.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.1 million.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) stock increased by 28.24% to $3.04. Trading volume for Bellerophon Therapeutics's stock is 40.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 98057.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million.
- Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) shares moved upwards by 16.2% to $4.59. As of 12:30 EST, Dyadic International's stock is trading at a volume of 550.0K, which is 341.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $128.8 million.
- OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) shares rose 15.32% to $4.6. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 7.6 million, which is 230.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock rose 14.32% to $7.89. Trading volume for Biofrontera's stock is 12.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 33.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.0 million.
Losers
- Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) stock fell 39.89% to $0.29 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 32.3 million shares is 3690.6% of Abeona Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) shares declined by 15.69% to $1.54. The current volume of 4.3 million shares is 553.05% of Pasithea Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $33.7 million.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) shares fell 9.76% to $1.48. GBS's stock is trading at a volume of 347.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 40.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares fell 9.57% to $2.17. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 606.7K shares, making up 9.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) stock decreased by 9.52% to $3.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.4 million.
- Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) shares declined by 9.51% to $13.33. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 55.4K shares, making up 30.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 billion.
