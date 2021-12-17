QQQ
-0.42
387.26
-0.11%
BTC/USD
+ 0.00
48282.37
+ 0%
DIA
-4.56
364.00
-1.27%
SPY
-4.15
470.60
-0.89%
TLT
+ 1.45
147.69
+ 0.97%
GLD
+ 0.42
167.74
+ 0.25%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 17, 2021 12:42 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) stock moved upwards by 43.97% to $4.78 during Friday's regular session. Genfit's stock is trading at a volume of 22.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 323436.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.6 million.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) shares rose 39.25% to $0.92. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.6 million shares, making up 1265.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.1 million.
  • Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) stock increased by 28.24% to $3.04. Trading volume for Bellerophon Therapeutics's stock is 40.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 98057.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million.
  • Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) shares moved upwards by 16.2% to $4.59. As of 12:30 EST, Dyadic International's stock is trading at a volume of 550.0K, which is 341.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $128.8 million.
  • OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) shares rose 15.32% to $4.6. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 7.6 million, which is 230.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock rose 14.32% to $7.89. Trading volume for Biofrontera's stock is 12.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 33.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.0 million.

Losers

  • Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) stock fell 39.89% to $0.29 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 32.3 million shares is 3690.6% of Abeona Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.
  • Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) shares declined by 15.69% to $1.54. The current volume of 4.3 million shares is 553.05% of Pasithea Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $33.7 million.
  • GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) shares fell 9.76% to $1.48. GBS's stock is trading at a volume of 347.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 40.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares fell 9.57% to $2.17. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 606.7K shares, making up 9.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) stock decreased by 9.52% to $3.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.4 million.
  • Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) shares declined by 9.51% to $13.33. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 55.4K shares, making up 30.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

  read more
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more