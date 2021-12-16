QQQ
Why Apple Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
December 16, 2021 2:21 pm
Why Apple Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), are trading lower as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed announcements and assess tapering outlook. Expected rate hikes for 2022 which could weigh on tech and growth stocks.

Apple shares are also trading lower amid overall market weakness as omicron variant concerns weigh on stocks across the broader tech sector.

Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, including smartphones (iPhone), tablets (iPad), PCs (Mac), smartwatches (Apple Watch), AirPods and TV boxes (Apple TV). The iPhone makes up the majority of Apple's total revenue.

Apple has a 52-week high of $182.13 and a 52-week low of $116.21.

 

