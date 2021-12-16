6 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) stock increased by 9.21% to $3.2 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Euro Tech Hldgs's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 5002.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
Losers
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares fell 16.74% to $10.47 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Agrify's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 142.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.8 million.
- Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) shares decreased by 10.04% to $8.07. Trading volume for Bird Global's stock is 325.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 37.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares declined by 9.9% to $3.37. Energy Focus's stock is trading at a volume of 495.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 12.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) shares fell 8.25% to $3.35. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 440.7K, which is 113.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock decreased by 7.94% to $3.25. As of 12:30 EST, Sunworks's stock is trading at a volume of 975.5K, which is 61.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $94.5 million.
