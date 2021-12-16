QQQ
-8.08
405.13
-2.04%
BTC/USD
+ 0.00
48282.37
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.36
359.45
+ 0.1%
SPY
-2.20
472.80
-0.47%
TLT
+ 0.24
149.01
+ 0.16%
GLD
+ 1.81
164.34
+ 1.09%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 16, 2021 12:41 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock increased by 26.6% to $1.57 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Kaixin Auto Hldgs's stock is 75.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 12478.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.2 million.
  • Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares moved upwards by 11.97% to $10.47. The current volume of 2.4 million shares is 141.3% of Purple Innovation's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $700.7 million.
  • Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) shares moved upwards by 11.58% to $62.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.6 million.
  • Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBLP) shares increased by 10.39% to $9.28.
  • Studio City Intl Hldgs (NYSE:MSC) stock moved upwards by 9.74% to $5.98. The company's market cap stands at $553.7 million.
  • DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares increased by 7.8% to $3.45. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 63.2K shares, making up 33.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Losers

  • Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) shares declined by 13.38% to $25.59 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $173.1 million.
  • Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares fell 10.55% to $9.08. The company's market cap stands at $105.0 million.
  • Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares declined by 9.54% to $0.95. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 42.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) shares declined by 8.68% to $18.0. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 201.8K shares, making up 163.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.8 million.
  • Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) shares decreased by 8.27% to $207.79. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 173.43% of Carvana's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $17.7 billion.
  • First Watch Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FWRG) stock decreased by 8.12% to $16.31. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 93.9K shares, making up 23.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $963.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers read more
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

  read more

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

  read more

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

  read more