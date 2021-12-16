12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock increased by 26.6% to $1.57 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Kaixin Auto Hldgs's stock is 75.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 12478.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.2 million.
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares moved upwards by 11.97% to $10.47. The current volume of 2.4 million shares is 141.3% of Purple Innovation's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $700.7 million.
- Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) shares moved upwards by 11.58% to $62.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.6 million.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBLP) shares increased by 10.39% to $9.28.
- Studio City Intl Hldgs (NYSE:MSC) stock moved upwards by 9.74% to $5.98. The company's market cap stands at $553.7 million.
- DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares increased by 7.8% to $3.45. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 63.2K shares, making up 33.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) shares declined by 13.38% to $25.59 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $173.1 million.
- Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares fell 10.55% to $9.08. The company's market cap stands at $105.0 million.
- Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares declined by 9.54% to $0.95. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 42.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) shares declined by 8.68% to $18.0. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 201.8K shares, making up 163.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.8 million.
- Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) shares decreased by 8.27% to $207.79. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 173.43% of Carvana's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $17.7 billion.
- First Watch Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FWRG) stock decreased by 8.12% to $16.31. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 93.9K shares, making up 23.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $963.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
