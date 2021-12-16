12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) stock moved upwards by 22.1% to $22.76 during Thursday's regular session. Calliditas Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 5.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 8181.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $595.6 million.
- Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) stock rose 20.65% to $4.79. Cabaletta Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 5.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1756.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.7 million.
- Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares rose 18.56% to $42.12. Arcturus Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 255.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares increased by 16.53% to $63.98. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 739.4K, which is 117.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion.
- Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares increased by 16.1% to $1.57. Trading volume for Assertio Holdings's stock is 1.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 170.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $69.9 million.
- Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) shares increased by 15.84% to $2.34. The current volume of 777.6K shares is 80.83% of Forte Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million.
Losers
- Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) stock declined by 17.35% to $10.2 during Thursday's regular session. Aerovate Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 52.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 36.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $248.9 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock declined by 16.19% to $3.44. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 679.0K, which is 12.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $83.5 million.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) stock fell 16.17% to $2.33. Trading volume for Quoin Pharmaceuticals's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 12.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.
- Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) stock fell 11.52% to $10.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.9 million.
- Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) shares fell 11.0% to $3.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.6 million, which is 61.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $898.4 million.
- Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) stock fell 10.8% to $1.57. As of 12:30 EST, Unity Biotechnology's stock is trading at a volume of 538.6K, which is 64.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $90.6 million.
