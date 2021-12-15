12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) shares increased by 50.56% to $28.23 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 202.8K shares come close, making up 482.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $738.8 million.
- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) shares increased by 6.51% to $3.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.7 million.
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock moved upwards by 5.58% to $2.08. The company's market cap stands at $45.5 million.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) shares moved upwards by 4.74% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million.
- Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) shares rose 4.54% to $1.84. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 99.8K shares, which is 11.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $106.2 million.
- Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) stock increased by 4.52% to $5.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
Losers
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares declined by 9.72% to $0.54 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 231.5K shares come close, making up 33.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) stock decreased by 9.67% to $8.51. The company's market cap stands at $234.1 million.
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock declined by 7.86% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.8 million.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) stock decreased by 6.47% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.6 million.
- Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) stock fell 5.8% to $10.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) shares decreased by 4.95% to $2.5. Fortress Biotech's trading volume hit 85.1K shares by close, accounting for 14.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $249.0 million.
