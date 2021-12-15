12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) shares increased by 7.82% to $4.96 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.8 million.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) shares moved upwards by 5.2% to $4.65. The company's market cap stands at $265.0 million.
- SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) stock increased by 3.5% to $62.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares rose 2.47% to $16.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares moved upwards by 2.16% to $5.65. The company's market cap stands at $132.2 million.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) shares increased by 2.1% to $42.75. At the close, Daqo New Energy's trading volume reached 69.5K shares. This is 4.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
Losers
- OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) stock decreased by 5.86% to $7.23 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.9 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock decreased by 5.0% to $2.64. At the close, Nxt-ID's trading volume reached 90.0K shares. This is 0.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock declined by 5.0% to $0.68. At the close, Inpixon's trading volume reached 176.9K shares. This is 9.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.6 million.
- Greenidge Generation Hldg (NASDAQ:GREE) shares decreased by 4.46% to $16.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $670.6 million.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock declined by 3.27% to $1.48. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 743.0K shares, which is 8.86 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.5 million.
- Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) shares decreased by 2.63% to $86.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.