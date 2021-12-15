9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) shares rose 8.64% to $8.42 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) stock rose 6.96% to $6.91. The company's market cap stands at $137.7 million.
- Sarcos Technology (NASDAQ:STRC) shares rose 5.55% to $8.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
Losers
- REV Group (NYSE:REVG) shares declined by 23.23% to $12.23 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, REV Group's stock is trading at a volume of 861.7K, which is 301.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $791.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) stock decreased by 12.07% to $1.02. Trading volume for Quhuo's stock is 214.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 242.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.4 million.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock declined by 11.39% to $6.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.5 million.
- NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) stock fell 10.91% to $3.35. NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev's stock is trading at a volume of 276.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 167.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.8 million.
- Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) shares fell 10.17% to $2.65. The current volume of 146.9K shares is 50.6% of Recruiter.Com Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million.
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) stock declined by 9.98% to $11.6. Agrify's stock is trading at a volume of 344.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 38.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $246.6 million.
