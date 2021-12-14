12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) shares increased by 11.98% to $5.98 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.0 million.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares rose 11.25% to $1.68. At the close, SeaChange International’s trading volume reached 7.5 million shares. This is 430.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $82.3 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) stock moved upwards by 4.37% to $36.0. This security traded at a volume of 61.8K shares come close, making up 13.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) stock rose 3.56% to $47.0. The company’s market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) stock moved upwards by 3.37% to $2.76. The company’s market cap stands at $44.6 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares moved upwards by 2.32% to $15.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $408.9 million.
Losers
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares fell 4.92% to $1.16 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, American Virtual Cloud’s trading volume reached 1.2 million shares. This is 15.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.8 million.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares decreased by 1.62% to $1.22. The company’s market cap stands at $55.9 million.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock decreased by 1.3% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.1 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares fell 1.21% to $2.46. The company’s market cap stands at $21.8 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares decreased by 1.09% to $0.9. The company’s market cap stands at $18.7 million.
- StarTek (NYSE:SRT) stock declined by 1.01% to $3.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.5 million.
