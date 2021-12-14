Why FuelCell Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader industrials sector, including FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL), are trading lower in sympathy with the overall market following a rise in the US producer price index, which has further added to inflation concerns.

FuelCell is trading lower by 16% over the past five sessions and 41% over the past month amid ongoing COVID-19 omricon variant concerns and overall market uncertainty.

See Also: Why Uber Shares Are Rising Today

FuelCell Energy is a fuel-cell power company. FuelCell designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates and services fuel cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions.

FuelCell has a 52-week high of $29.44 and a 52-week low of $5.34.