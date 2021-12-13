Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock rose 26.44% to $2.63 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million, which is 883.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.

(NASDAQ:RELI) stock rose 26.44% to $2.63 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million, which is 883.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million. Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) shares rose 3.48% to $16.32. Trading volume for Universal Insurance Hldgs's stock is 146.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 112.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $509.9 million.

(NYSE:UVE) shares rose 3.48% to $16.32. Trading volume for Universal Insurance Hldgs's stock is 146.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 112.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $509.9 million. James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) stock increased by 2.48% to $25.57. Trading volume for James River Gr Hldgs's stock is 115.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 37.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $955.0 million.

(NASDAQ:JRVR) stock increased by 2.48% to $25.57. Trading volume for James River Gr Hldgs's stock is 115.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 37.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $955.0 million. Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares moved upwards by 2.17% to $1.41. Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 139.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $555.7 million.

(NYSE:WDH) shares moved upwards by 2.17% to $1.41. Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 139.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $555.7 million. Progressive (NYSE:PGR) stock increased by 1.88% to $96.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.2 million, which is 48.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.6 billion.

(NYSE:PGR) stock increased by 1.88% to $96.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.2 million, which is 48.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.6 billion. Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) shares rose 1.74% to $75.59. The current volume of 49.1K shares is 35.91% of Stewart Information Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.

Losers

Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) stock declined by 4.78% to $15.24 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 33.5K shares is 106.81% of Midwest Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $56.9 million.

(NASDAQ:MDWT) stock declined by 4.78% to $15.24 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 33.5K shares is 106.81% of Midwest Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $56.9 million. Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock fell 4.46% to $3.11. Trading volume for Unico American's stock is 735 as of 12:40 EST. This is 4.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.

(NASDAQ:UNAM) stock fell 4.46% to $3.11. Trading volume for Unico American's stock is 735 as of 12:40 EST. This is 4.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million. Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) shares declined by 3.7% to $5.99. The current volume of 131.9K shares is 73.63% of Heritage Insurance Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $167.0 million.

(NYSE:HRTG) shares declined by 3.7% to $5.99. The current volume of 131.9K shares is 73.63% of Heritage Insurance Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $167.0 million. Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) stock declined by 3.45% to $14.79. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 101.6K shares, making up 22.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $686.4 million.

(NYSE:AMBC) stock declined by 3.45% to $14.79. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 101.6K shares, making up 22.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $686.4 million. Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) stock fell 3.36% to $10.36. Fanhua's stock is trading at a volume of 112.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 63.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $556.2 million.

(NASDAQ:FANH) stock fell 3.36% to $10.36. Fanhua's stock is trading at a volume of 112.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 63.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $556.2 million. Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) shares fell 3.27% to $65.27. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 568.7K shares, making up 39.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.