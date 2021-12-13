11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Lee Enterprises (NASDAQ:LEE) shares increased by 9.96% to $33.0 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 144.0K, which is 250.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $194.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) shares increased by 8.59% to $20.67. Ooma's stock is trading at a volume of 69.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 68.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $491.8 million.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock increased by 8.36% to $8.48. The current volume of 356.0K shares is 44.55% of The9's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $168.2 million.
- Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) shares rose 8.03% to $3.29. Trading volume for Clear Channel Outdoor's stock is 2.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 122.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Fang Holdings (NYSE:SFUN) stock rose 5.43% to $4.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.5 million.
Losers
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares declined by 16.33% to $22.96 during Monday's regular session. AMC Entertainment's stock is trading at a volume of 51.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 117.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 billion.
- iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) stock decreased by 11.24% to $4.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 293.0K, which is 60.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $464.2 million.
- Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) stock declined by 10.93% to $3.02. Mobiquity Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 52.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 336.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
- Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) stock decreased by 9.97% to $0.52. As of 12:30 EST, Fangdd Network Group's stock is trading at a volume of 336.5K, which is 24.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.6 million.
- Nextdoor Holdings (NYSE:KIND) stock fell 9.96% to $8.59. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
