12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares rose 14.65% to $2.19 during Monday's regular session. Red Cat Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 34.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.5 million.
- Mawson Infrastructure (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares moved upwards by 14.37% to $7.16. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 280.1K, which is 201.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $494.0 million.
- Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) stock increased by 9.65% to $69.08. Trading volume for Everbridge's stock is 3.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 571.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) shares rose 9.52% to $4.88. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 375.8K, which is 116.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.9 million.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) stock moved upwards by 8.81% to $3.56. Data Storage's stock is trading at a volume of 134.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 48.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares increased by 6.04% to $7.19. As of 12:30 EST, Akoustis Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 665.9K, which is 127.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $374.2 million.
Losers
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares decreased by 24.02% to $1.74 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 42.5 million shares is 597.65% of American Virtual Cloud's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.2 million.
- Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) stock fell 20.96% to $6.64. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 153.6K, which is 152.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $103.2 million.
- Renren (NYSE:RENN) stock declined by 20.72% to $9.93. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 306.6K shares, making up 110.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $238.4 million.
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares decreased by 14.93% to $12.77. Focus Universal's stock is trading at a volume of 116.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 27.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $552.4 million.
- Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) shares fell 12.83% to $2.04. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 93.1K shares, making up 57.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million.
- Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) shares declined by 11.69% to $2.15. Xunlei's stock is trading at a volume of 754.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 218.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $144.3 million.
