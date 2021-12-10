12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares increased by 8.26% to $3.8 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.7 million.
- Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) stock rose 6.51% to $0.41. At the close, Rockwell Medical's trading volume reached 93.8K shares. This is 8.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million.
- Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) stock moved upwards by 5.43% to $16.87. This security traded at a volume of 167.8K shares come close, making up 5.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
- Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) stock rose 3.94% to $0.71. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 74.4K shares, which is 5.06 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $116.9 million.
- Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) stock rose 3.61% to $2.87. This security traded at a volume of 156.3K shares come close, making up 14.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $298.1 million.
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) stock rose 3.46% to $1.79. Trading volume for this security closed at 54.6K, accounting for 1.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.8 million.
Losers
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock decreased by 5.31% to $1.25 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
- Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) shares decreased by 3.33% to $2.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $285.2 million.
- First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) shares decreased by 3.15% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) shares declined by 2.94% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million.
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) stock decreased by 2.86% to $4.76. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) shares decreased by 2.67% to $1.46. At the close, VYNE Therapeutics's trading volume reached 63.4K shares. This is 4.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.1 million.
