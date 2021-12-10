12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares moved upwards by 16.66% to $17.43 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 3.1 million shares come close, making up 1115.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.6 million.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock moved upwards by 7.86% to $2.47. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.2 million, accounting for 159.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.8 million.
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares rose 5.16% to $7.13. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 52.9K shares, which is 10.16 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $371.0 million.
- Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) shares increased by 3.13% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $470.7 million.
- Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) stock increased by 2.88% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $712.1 million.
- Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) shares rose 2.18% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.1 million.
Losers
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares declined by 5.05% to $0.58 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock declined by 3.83% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $85.4 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock fell 3.74% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock declined by 2.1% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.6 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock fell 1.62% to $1.22. This security traded at a volume of 104.7K shares come close, making up 0.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.4 million.
- VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) stock fell 1.3% to $8.4. At the close, VNET Group's trading volume reached 309.8K shares. This is 23.96% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
