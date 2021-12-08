12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) shares rose 4.09% to $60.0 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
- NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) shares rose 4.02% to $7.5. The company’s market cap stands at $716.0 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock rose 3.27% to $0.63. CooTek (Cayman)’s trading volume hit 94.7K shares by close, accounting for 17.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares rose 2.81% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.4 million.
- TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) shares increased by 1.7% to $44.72. TaskUs’s trading volume hit 678.1K shares by close, accounting for 50.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock increased by 1.64% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.0 million.
Losers
- Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares decreased by 11.9% to $7.11 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million.
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock declined by 3.14% to $19.15. At the close, FuboTV’s trading volume reached 249.2K shares. This is 3.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares declined by 3.09% to $2.2. At the close, Auddia’s trading volume reached 62.9K shares. This is 13.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 million.
- Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) shares fell 2.93% to $105.37. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 194.8K shares, which is 13.52 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 billion.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares fell 2.92% to $1.0. The company’s market cap stands at $67.9 million.
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares declined by 2.16% to $1.36. The company’s market cap stands at $30.4 million.
