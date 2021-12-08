QQQ
+ 1.27
396.56
+ 0.32%
BTC/USD
+ 141.73
50730.68
+ 0.28%
DIA
+ 0.15
357.59
+ 0.04%
SPY
+ 1.10
467.18
+ 0.23%
TLT
-1.97
152.97
-1.3%
GLD
+ 0.13
166.68
+ 0.08%

Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Rising

byRandy Elias
December 8, 2021 3:19 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Rising

Shares of several cruise line stocks including Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL), Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) are trading higher after Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) announced effectiveness of three doses of their vaccine against the omicron variant.

The companies said preliminary laboratory studies demonstrated that three doses of the pfizer-biontech covid-19 vaccine neutralize the omicron variant, while two doses show significantly reduced neutralization titers.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports. The stock was trading about 5.5% higher at $19.52 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The stock was trading about 5.2% higher at $75.39 per share.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The stock was trading about 8% higher at $21.73 per share.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Airline Stocks Are Rising

Why Airline Stocks Are Rising

Shares of several airline stocks including Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL), United Airlines Holdings, Inc. read more
Why AMC Entertainment Shares Are Climbing Today

Why AMC Entertainment Shares Are Climbing Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is trading higher Wednesday amid strength in reopening names after Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: read more
Why BioNTech Shares Are Falling

Why BioNTech Shares Are Falling

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is trading significantly lower Monday as vaccine names pull back after gaining in late November amid omicron concerns. read more
Valneva's COVID-19 Shot Fails As Booster In Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccinated Population

Valneva's COVID-19 Shot Fails As Booster In Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccinated Population

Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) has responded to data published&n read more