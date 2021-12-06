11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) stock rose 2.85% to $6.49 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock rose 2.33% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock increased by 1.99% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.7 million.
- Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) shares moved upwards by 1.91% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.0 million.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) shares moved upwards by 1.53% to $29.17. At the close, ZTO Express (Cayman)’s trading volume reached 488.2K shares. This is 17.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $23.5 billion.
Losers
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares fell 6.77% to $1.24 during Monday’s after-market session. Code Chain New Continent’s trading volume hit 224.6K shares by close, accounting for 23.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.1 million.
- Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares decreased by 3.43% to $30.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock declined by 3.09% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares declined by 1.73% to $1.71. The company’s market cap stands at $161.7 million.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock decreased by 1.64% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.
- Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) shares fell 1.64% to $5.71. At the close, Desktop Metal’s trading volume reached 133.1K shares. This is 2.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
